Range
27.8 - 28.88
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.68/2.37%
52 Wk
22.1 - 30
Mkt Cap
160.2M
Payout Ratio
25.1
Open
27.8
P/E
10.91
EPS
0.55
Shares
5.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc is a bank holding company. It is a state-chartered commercial bank serving Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. It has a diversified loan portfolio with no foreign loans and few agricultural loans. The company's main source of income is dividends declared and paid by the Bank on its capital stock.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530
REV17.598M

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Bancorp of NC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ: PEBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples Bancorp of NC's (PEBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples Bancorp of NC

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ: PEBK) is $28.3 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Bancorp of NC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Bancorp of NC.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) operate in?

A

Peoples Bancorp of NC is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.