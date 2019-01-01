Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc is a bank holding company. It is a state-chartered commercial bank serving Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. It has a diversified loan portfolio with no foreign loans and few agricultural loans. The company's main source of income is dividends declared and paid by the Bank on its capital stock.