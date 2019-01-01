QQQ
Mednax Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment, which is physician services. Mednax generates roughly half of its revenue from the women's and children's services provided, and also roughly half of the company's total revenue is earned in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.520 0.0800
REV483.830M498.530M14.700M

Mednax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mednax (MD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mednax (NYSE: MD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mednax's (MD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mednax (MD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mednax (NYSE: MD) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting MD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.96% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mednax (MD)?

A

The stock price for Mednax (NYSE: MD) is $22.8 last updated Today at 3:20:37 PM.

Q

Does Mednax (MD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mednax.

Q

When is Mednax (NYSE:MD) reporting earnings?

A

Mednax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Mednax (MD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mednax.

Q

What sector and industry does Mednax (MD) operate in?

A

Mednax is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.