Mednax Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment, which is physician services. Mednax generates roughly half of its revenue from the women's and children's services provided, and also roughly half of the company's total revenue is earned in the United States.