|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
|1.700
|0.1200
|REV
|335.460M
|339.486M
|4.026M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pinnacle Finl Partners’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting PNFP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.29% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) is $93.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Pinnacle Finl Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle Finl Partners.
Pinnacle Finl Partners is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.