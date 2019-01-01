QQQ
Range
90.97 - 94.32
Vol / Avg.
534.1K/433.4K
Div / Yield
0.88/0.92%
52 Wk
77.93 - 111.31
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
10.67
Open
91.5
P/E
14.19
EPS
1.72
Shares
76.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.700 0.1200
REV335.460M339.486M4.026M

Pinnacle Finl Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinnacle Finl Partners's (PNFP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting PNFP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.29% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)?

A

The stock price for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) is $93.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) reporting earnings?

A

Pinnacle Finl Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle Finl Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) operate in?

A

Pinnacle Finl Partners is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.