Range
92.95 - 94.66
Vol / Avg.
465.3K/977.6K
Div / Yield
0.51/0.55%
52 Wk
71.21 - 99.17
Mkt Cap
17.4B
Payout Ratio
16.22
Open
93.11
P/E
31.41
EPS
0.69
Shares
185.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.180 0.0100
REV2.180B2.073B-107.000M

Westinghouse Air Brake Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westinghouse Air Brake's (WAB) competitors?

A

Other companies in Westinghouse Air Brake’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).

Q

What is the target price for Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting WAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.43% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB)?

A

The stock price for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) is $93.67 last updated Today at 4:21:23 PM.

Q

Does Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reporting earnings?

A

Westinghouse Air Brake’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westinghouse Air Brake.

Q

What sector and industry does Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) operate in?

A

Westinghouse Air Brake is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.