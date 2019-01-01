|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.170
|1.180
|0.0100
|REV
|2.180B
|2.073B
|-107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Westinghouse Air Brake’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting WAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.43% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) is $93.67 last updated Today at 4:21:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.
Westinghouse Air Brake’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Westinghouse Air Brake.
Westinghouse Air Brake is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.