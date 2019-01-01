First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The company operates through subsidiaries First Financial Bank, First Technology Services, First Financial Trust & Asset Management, First Financial Insurance, and First Financial Investment. It conducts a full-service commercial banking business with operations primarily located in Texas. Although the company operates under one bank charter, it manages operations in a decentralized manner through local staff and advisory boards. The company primarily serves small and midsize nonmetropolitan markets and has grown organically, through de novo branch openings, and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in real estate.