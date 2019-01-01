QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
46.12 - 47.67
Vol / Avg.
381.3K/462.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.28%
52 Wk
43.03 - 55
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
36.48
Open
47.34
P/E
29.55
EPS
0.39
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:03PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The company operates through subsidiaries First Financial Bank, First Technology Services, First Financial Trust & Asset Management, First Financial Insurance, and First Financial Investment. It conducts a full-service commercial banking business with operations primarily located in Texas. Although the company operates under one bank charter, it manages operations in a decentralized manner through local staff and advisory boards. The company primarily serves small and midsize nonmetropolitan markets and has grown organically, through de novo branch openings, and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in real estate.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.390 0.0100
REV133.300M129.711M-3.589M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Finl Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Finl Bankshares's (FFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)?

A

The stock price for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) is $46.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) reporting earnings?

A

First Finl Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Finl Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) operate in?

A

First Finl Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.