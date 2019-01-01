|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.390
|0.0100
|REV
|133.300M
|129.711M
|-3.589M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Finl Bankshares’s space includes: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS).
The latest price target for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) is $46.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.
First Finl Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Finl Bankshares.
First Finl Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.