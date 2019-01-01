OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a midstream services business that provides gathering, processing, transporting, and storing of natural gas. In February 2021, Enable announced it would merge with Energy Transfer.