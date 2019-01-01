QQQ
Range
35.24 - 36.4
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/1.2M
Div / Yield
1.64/4.63%
52 Wk
29.18 - 38.57
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
68.22
Open
35.42
P/E
15.01
EPS
1.26
Shares
200.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a midstream services business that provides gathering, processing, transporting, and storing of natural gas. In February 2021, Enable announced it would merge with Energy Transfer.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.270 0.0100
REV638.060M581.300M-56.760M

OGE Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OGE Energy (OGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OGE Energy's (OGE) competitors?

A

Other companies in OGE Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for OGE Energy (OGE) stock?

A

The latest price target for OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting OGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.47% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OGE Energy (OGE)?

A

The stock price for OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) is $36.29 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does OGE Energy (OGE) pay a dividend?

A

The next OGE Energy (OGE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-08.

Q

When is OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) reporting earnings?

A

OGE Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is OGE Energy (OGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OGE Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does OGE Energy (OGE) operate in?

A

OGE Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.