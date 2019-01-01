|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.980
|1.170
|0.1900
|REV
|273.420M
|296.076M
|22.656M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank OZK’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) and Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL).
The latest price target for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting OZK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is $44.92 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Bank OZK’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank OZK.
Bank OZK is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.