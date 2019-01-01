QQQ
Range
43.52 - 45.18
Vol / Avg.
745.9K/588.1K
Div / Yield
1.2/2.58%
52 Wk
38.01 - 51.39
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
26.36
Open
44.81
P/E
10.98
EPS
1.01
Shares
128.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices primarily in the southeastern United States, as well as Texas, New York, and California. The bank holding company also owns a number of finance subsidiary business trusts formed in connection with the issuance of debt and preferred securities. Bank of the Ozarks provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, but principally concentrates its activities on real estate loans, which account for the great majority of the bank's loans and leases. The bank's real estate lending arm, which finances many metropolitan construction and development projects, extends further than many of its community banking competitors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9801.170 0.1900
REV273.420M296.076M22.656M

Bank OZK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank OZK (OZK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank OZK's (OZK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank OZK (OZK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting OZK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank OZK (OZK)?

A

The stock price for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is $44.92 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Bank OZK (OZK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reporting earnings?

A

Bank OZK’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Bank OZK (OZK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank OZK.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank OZK (OZK) operate in?

A

Bank OZK is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.