Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in two business segments: Metal Cutting and infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Metal Cutting segment. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures high performance tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.350 -0.0300
REV496.170M486.673M-9.497M

Kennametal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kennametal (KMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kennametal's (KMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kennametal (KMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) was reported by B of A Securities on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting KMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.07% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kennametal (KMT)?

A

The stock price for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) is $31.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kennametal (KMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reporting earnings?

A

Kennametal’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Kennametal (KMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kennametal.

Q

What sector and industry does Kennametal (KMT) operate in?

A

Kennametal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.