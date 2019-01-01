Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in two business segments: Metal Cutting and infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Metal Cutting segment. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures high performance tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.