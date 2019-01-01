|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.350
|-0.0300
|REV
|496.170M
|486.673M
|-9.497M
You can purchase shares of Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kennametal’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX).
The latest price target for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) was reported by B of A Securities on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting KMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.07% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) is $31.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Kennametal’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kennametal.
Kennametal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.