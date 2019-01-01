QQQ
Range
3.76 - 3.91
Vol / Avg.
450.3K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 15.95
Mkt Cap
220.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
58.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it also has additional product candidates in development for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and other retinal diseases, autoimmune disease, and cancer.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aldeyra Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aldeyra Therapeutics's (ALDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) was reported by Citigroup on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ALDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 454.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)?

A

The stock price for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) is $3.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reporting earnings?

A

Aldeyra Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) operate in?

A

Aldeyra Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.