Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it also has additional product candidates in development for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and other retinal diseases, autoimmune disease, and cancer.