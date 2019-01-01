QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.280 0.1100
REV280.510M276.681M-3.829M

OSI Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OSI Systems (OSIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OSI Systems's (OSIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OSI Systems (OSIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) was reported by Roth Capital on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting OSIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OSI Systems (OSIS)?

A

The stock price for OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) is $79.63 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OSI Systems (OSIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OSI Systems.

Q

When is OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reporting earnings?

A

OSI Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is OSI Systems (OSIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OSI Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does OSI Systems (OSIS) operate in?

A

OSI Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.