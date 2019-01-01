QQQ
Range
65.79 - 67.36
Vol / Avg.
818.2K/1.5M
Div / Yield
0.26/0.40%
52 Wk
61.35 - 84
Mkt Cap
122B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
67.11
P/E
27.83
EPS
49.2
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
HDFC Bank is a large, publicly traded Indian bank. There are three units: retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury. Retail banking services are offered through numerous branches and ATMs. Wholesale focuses on the largest Indian corporations, and the treasury unit offers risk-management services, such as foreign-exchange trading.

HDFC Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HDFC Bank (HDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HDFC Bank's (HDB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HDFC Bank (HDB) stock?

A

The latest price target for HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) was reported by Bernstein on September 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HDB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HDFC Bank (HDB)?

A

The stock price for HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) is $66.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HDFC Bank (HDB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 22, 2019.

Q

When is HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) reporting earnings?

A

HDFC Bank’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is HDFC Bank (HDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HDFC Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does HDFC Bank (HDB) operate in?

A

HDFC Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.