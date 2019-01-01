Investar Holding Corp is a US-based financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a variety of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals. It has business operations spread across the United States and serves its customers through several service branches. The bank also offers cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and Social Security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines with deposit automation and debit cards.