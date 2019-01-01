|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.560
|0.0100
|REV
|23.420M
|23.148M
|-272.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Investar Holding’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK), Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB).
The latest price target for Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ISTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.79% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) is $20.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Investar Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Investar Holding.
Investar Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.