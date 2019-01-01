QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.8K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.59%
52 Wk
17.08 - 23.69
Mkt Cap
208.5M
Payout Ratio
40.79
Open
-
P/E
26.53
EPS
0.67
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 7:18AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Investar Holding Corp is a US-based financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a variety of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals. It has business operations spread across the United States and serves its customers through several service branches. The bank also offers cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and Social Security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines with deposit automation and debit cards.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.560 0.0100
REV23.420M23.148M-272.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Investar Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investar Holding (ISTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investar Holding's (ISTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Investar Holding (ISTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ISTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.79% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Investar Holding (ISTR)?

A

The stock price for Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) is $20.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investar Holding (ISTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) reporting earnings?

A

Investar Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Investar Holding (ISTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investar Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Investar Holding (ISTR) operate in?

A

Investar Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.