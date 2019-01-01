QQQ
Range
60.76 - 61.76
Vol / Avg.
42.3K/40.4K
Div / Yield
1.44/2.35%
52 Wk
49.53 - 62
Mkt Cap
798.1M
Payout Ratio
25.64
Open
61.53
P/E
11.22
EPS
1.15
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 12:10PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Great Southern Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is principally engaged in the business of originating residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The bank provides various services such as Business Banking, Merchant Services, Debit and Credit cards, Online Banking, Mobile Banking, VIP Banking, Overdraft Protection, and other related services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2701.450 0.1800
REV43.760M44.225M465.000K

Analyst Ratings

Great Southern Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Southern Bancorp's (GSBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting GSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)?

A

The stock price for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) is $60.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) reporting earnings?

A

Great Southern Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Southern Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) operate in?

A

Great Southern Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.