|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.270
|1.450
|0.1800
|REV
|43.760M
|44.225M
|465.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Great Southern Bancorp’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC).
The latest price target for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting GSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) is $60.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Great Southern Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Great Southern Bancorp.
Great Southern Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.