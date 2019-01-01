QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
91.58 - 96.6
Vol / Avg.
52.7K/118.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
88.44 - 122.96
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
96.6
P/E
23.01
EPS
1.04
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 3:55PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:01AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners to the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, HD Solutions, and Techoice through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.330 -0.0200
REV367.450M398.176M30.726M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dorman Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dorman Products (DORM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dorman Products's (DORM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dorman Products (DORM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting DORM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dorman Products (DORM)?

A

The stock price for Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) is $91.44 last updated Today at 7:28:06 PM.

Q

Does Dorman Products (DORM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reporting earnings?

A

Dorman Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Dorman Products (DORM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dorman Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Dorman Products (DORM) operate in?

A

Dorman Products is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.