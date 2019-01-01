|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|1.980
|1.0800
|REV
|480.850M
|574.995M
|94.145M
You can purchase shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Copa Holdings’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting CPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.35% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) is $89.43 last updated Today at 3:59:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.
Copa Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Copa Holdings.
Copa Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.