QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
88.48 - 91.71
Vol / Avg.
51K/484.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
64.66 - 97.63
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
91.71
P/E
95.39
EPS
2.69
Shares
41.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 10:05AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Copa Holdings SA is a Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and Caribbean. It derives a majority of revenue from South America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9001.980 1.0800
REV480.850M574.995M94.145M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Copa Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copa Holdings (CPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copa Holdings's (CPA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Copa Holdings (CPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting CPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.35% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Copa Holdings (CPA)?

A

The stock price for Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) is $89.43 last updated Today at 3:59:15 PM.

Q

Does Copa Holdings (CPA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) reporting earnings?

A

Copa Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Copa Holdings (CPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copa Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Copa Holdings (CPA) operate in?

A

Copa Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.