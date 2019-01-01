Copa Holdings SA is a Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and Caribbean. It derives a majority of revenue from South America.