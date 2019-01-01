QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.550 0.2000
REV170.520M168.962M-1.558M

Analyst Ratings

Bank of Hawaii Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Hawaii (BOH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank of Hawaii's (BOH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Hawaii (BOH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) was reported by Jefferies on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting BOH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.59% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Hawaii (BOH)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is $87.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Hawaii (BOH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank of Hawaii (BOH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Hawaii’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of Hawaii (BOH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Hawaii.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Hawaii (BOH) operate in?

A

Bank of Hawaii is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.