|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.350
|1.550
|0.2000
|REV
|170.520M
|168.962M
|-1.558M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank of Hawaii’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB).
The latest price target for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) was reported by Jefferies on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting BOH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.59% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is $87.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Bank of Hawaii (BOH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Bank of Hawaii’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of Hawaii.
Bank of Hawaii is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.