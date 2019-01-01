QQQ
Range
16 - 16.16
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.89 - 16.7
Mkt Cap
64.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16
P/E
12.59
EPS
0.34
Shares
4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Patriot National Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Patriot Bank NA, that provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and municipalities in Fairfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York. Its products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The Bank's lending portfolio is comprised of commercial mortgage and construction loans, commercial loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the Bank offers bank checks, money orders, automated teller machines, interactive teller machines, online and mobile banking, credit cards, and debit cards.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480
REV9.212M

Analyst Ratings

Patriot National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patriot National Bancorp's (PNBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patriot National Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)?

A

The stock price for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) is $16.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2019.

Q

When is Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) reporting earnings?

A

Patriot National Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patriot National Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) operate in?

A

Patriot National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.