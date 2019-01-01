|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|REV
|9.212M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Patriot National Bancorp’s space includes: Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN), Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV).
There is no analysis for Patriot National Bancorp
The stock price for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) is $16.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2019.
Patriot National Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Patriot National Bancorp.
Patriot National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.