Patriot National Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Patriot Bank NA, that provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and municipalities in Fairfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York. Its products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The Bank's lending portfolio is comprised of commercial mortgage and construction loans, commercial loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the Bank offers bank checks, money orders, automated teller machines, interactive teller machines, online and mobile banking, credit cards, and debit cards.