Range
17.29 - 17.95
Vol / Avg.
32.4M/40.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.91 - 26.09
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.44
P/E
-
EPS
-1.44
Shares
647.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.470-1.420 0.0500
REV9.370B9.427B57.000M

American Airlines Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Airlines Group (AAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Airlines Group's (AAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Airlines Group (AAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) was reported by Redburn Partners on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Airlines Group (AAL)?

A

The stock price for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is $17.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Airlines Group (AAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2020.

Q

When is American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reporting earnings?

A

American Airlines Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is American Airlines Group (AAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Airlines Group.

Q

What sector and industry does American Airlines Group (AAL) operate in?

A

American Airlines Group is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.