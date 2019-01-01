Archrock Inc is a U.S. based natural gas contract operations services company and provider of natural gas compression services. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Archrock works closely with its customers' personnel to ensure its compression service matches any changing characteristics of the natural gas reservoir. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.