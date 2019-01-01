QQQ
Range
8.22 - 8.74
Vol / Avg.
993.3K/954.8K
Div / Yield
0.58/7.03%
52 Wk
6.99 - 10.8
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
346.61
Open
8.74
P/E
49.3
EPS
0.06
Shares
154M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 9:47AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Archrock Inc is a U.S. based natural gas contract operations services company and provider of natural gas compression services. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Archrock works closely with its customers' personnel to ensure its compression service matches any changing characteristics of the natural gas reservoir. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.040 0.0200
REV211.580M195.249M-16.331M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Archrock Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archrock (AROC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archrock (NYSE: AROC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archrock's (AROC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Archrock (AROC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Archrock (NYSE: AROC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting AROC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Archrock (AROC)?

A

The stock price for Archrock (NYSE: AROC) is $8.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archrock (AROC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Archrock (NYSE:AROC) reporting earnings?

A

Archrock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Archrock (AROC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archrock.

Q

What sector and industry does Archrock (AROC) operate in?

A

Archrock is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.