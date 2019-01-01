|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.040
|0.0200
|REV
|211.580M
|195.249M
|-16.331M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Archrock (NYSE: AROC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Archrock’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Archrock (NYSE: AROC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting AROC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Archrock (NYSE: AROC) is $8.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
Archrock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Archrock.
Archrock is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.