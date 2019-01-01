QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aytu BioPharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other common pediatric conditions. It is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including a prospective treatment (AR101/enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. AR101/enzastaurin has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.580-0.440 0.1400
REV27.200M23.125M-4.075M

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioPharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aytu BioPharma's (AYTU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AYTU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 780.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)?

A

The stock price for Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU) is $1.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aytu BioPharma.

Q

When is Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) reporting earnings?

A

Aytu BioPharma’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aytu BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) operate in?

A

Aytu BioPharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.