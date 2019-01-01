QQQ
Range
2.35 - 2.56
Vol / Avg.
25.2K/16K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 2.91
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.35
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Equus Total Return Inc is a United States-based closed-end management investment company providing financial solutions for privately-owned middle market and small capitalization companies. Its investment objective is to seek the highest total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. It focuses to provide long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment. Its investment operations include investment selection, due diligence, structuring investments and providing management assistance and monitoring of investments.

Equus Total Return Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equus Total Return (EQS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE: EQS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equus Total Return's (EQS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equus Total Return (EQS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equus Total Return

Q

Current Stock Price for Equus Total Return (EQS)?

A

The stock price for Equus Total Return (NYSE: EQS) is $2.4 last updated Today at 8:55:19 PM.

Q

Does Equus Total Return (EQS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2009 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2009.

Q

When is Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) reporting earnings?

A

Equus Total Return does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equus Total Return (EQS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equus Total Return.

Q

What sector and industry does Equus Total Return (EQS) operate in?

A

Equus Total Return is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.