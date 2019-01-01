QQQ
Range
15.39 - 15.97
Vol / Avg.
534K/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.41 - 16.99
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.53
P/E
-
EPS
3.02
Shares
202.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
CNX Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale; Coalbed Methane and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.310 -0.2200
REV573.240M448.000M-125.240M

Analyst Ratings

CNX Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNX Resources (CNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNX Resources's (CNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNX Resources (CNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) was reported by JP Morgan on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.31% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CNX Resources (CNX)?

A

The stock price for CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) is $15.885 last updated Today at 3:38:44 PM.

Q

Does CNX Resources (CNX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2016.

Q

When is CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) reporting earnings?

A

CNX Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CNX Resources (CNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does CNX Resources (CNX) operate in?

A

CNX Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.