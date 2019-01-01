|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CNX Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) was reported by JP Morgan on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.31% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) is $15.885 last updated Today at 3:38:44 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2016.
CNX Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CNX Resources.
CNX Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.