Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels across the United States. The company owns and pursues hotels in the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments that are affiliated with leading brands. Its hotels are primarily operated by Marriott, along with Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, Kimpton, Aston, Fairmont, and Loews. The firm's properties are located in various regions across the U.S.: the South Atlantic, West South Central, Pacific, Mountain, and other. Xenia's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The room segment contributes to the vast majority of the firm's total revenue. The firm's customer groups include transient business, group business, and contract business.