QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.36 - 18.75
Vol / Avg.
305.9K/640.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.15 - 21.4
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
114.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 6:34AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels across the United States. The company owns and pursues hotels in the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments that are affiliated with leading brands. Its hotels are primarily operated by Marriott, along with Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, Kimpton, Aston, Fairmont, and Loews. The firm's properties are located in various regions across the U.S.: the South Atlantic, West South Central, Pacific, Mountain, and other. Xenia's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The room segment contributes to the vast majority of the firm's total revenue. The firm's customer groups include transient business, group business, and contract business.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV181.510M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenia Hotels & Resorts's (XHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting XHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.15% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)?

A

The stock price for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) is $18.56 last updated Today at 5:53:40 PM.

Q

Does Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) reporting earnings?

A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) operate in?

A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.