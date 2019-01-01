QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Timberland Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank offers a variety of services such as checking accounts, online and mobile banking, savings accounts, home loans, consumer loans, construction loans, business rewards, cash management, small business solutions, and business checking accounts among others. The company mainly operates in the United States.

Timberland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timberland Bancorp's (TSBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) was reported by Raymond James on November 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TSBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)?

A

The stock price for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is $27.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Timberland Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timberland Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) operate in?

A

Timberland Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.