|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.650
|REV
|16.138M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Timberland Bancorp’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK).
The latest price target for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) was reported by Raymond James on November 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TSBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is $27.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Timberland Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Timberland Bancorp.
Timberland Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.