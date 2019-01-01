QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.3K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.44%
52 Wk
13.16 - 37
Mkt Cap
160.1M
Payout Ratio
28.96
Open
-
P/E
8.91
EPS
0.52
Shares
9.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 9:08AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc is a manufacturer, importer, and retailer of home furnishings products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of company-owned stores. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.520 0.0800
REV122.470M129.896M7.426M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bassett Furniture Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bassett Furniture Indus's (BSET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) was reported by Stifel on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BSET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET)?

A

The stock price for Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) is $16.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) reporting earnings?

A

Bassett Furniture Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bassett Furniture Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Bassett Furniture Indus (BSET) operate in?

A

Bassett Furniture Indus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.