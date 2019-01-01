|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.600
|-1.950
|-0.3500
|REV
|571.850M
|487.437M
|-84.413M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Norwegian Cruise Line’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting NCLH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.68% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is $18.23 last updated Today at 6:09:38 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Norwegian Cruise Line.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Norwegian Cruise Line.
Norwegian Cruise Line is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.