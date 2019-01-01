QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.31 - 18.79
Vol / Avg.
26M/23.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.78 - 34.49
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.51
P/E
-
EPS
-2.29
Shares
416.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 30, 2022, 1:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:45PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:44PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:06PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third- largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company is set to have its entire fleet back in the water by April 1, 2022. Additionally, with nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027 (representing 24,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 490 global destinations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.600-1.950 -0.3500
REV571.850M487.437M-84.413M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Norwegian Cruise Line Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCLH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting NCLH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.68% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)?

A

The stock price for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is $18.23 last updated Today at 6:09:38 PM.

Q

Does Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Q

When is Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) reporting earnings?

A

Norwegian Cruise Line’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Q

What sector and industry does Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) operate in?

A

Norwegian Cruise Line is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.