Home Bancorp Inc is engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans, and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. Its primary expenses are interest expense on deposits and borrowings and general operating expenses.