Range
39.88 - 40.84
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/17.4K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.31%
52 Wk
32.35 - 45.73
Mkt Cap
340.1M
Payout Ratio
15.77
Open
40.34
P/E
6.91
EPS
1.24
Shares
8.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Home Bancorp Inc is engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans, and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. Its primary expenses are interest expense on deposits and borrowings and general operating expenses.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2001.230 0.0300
REV24.990M24.650M-340.000K

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Home Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Bancorp (HBCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Bancorp's (HBCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Home Bancorp (HBCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting HBCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.30% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Bancorp (HBCP)?

A

The stock price for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) is $39.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Bancorp (HBCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) reporting earnings?

A

Home Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Home Bancorp (HBCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Bancorp (HBCP) operate in?

A

Home Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.