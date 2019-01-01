|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.410
|1.560
|0.1500
|REV
|753.200M
|745.400M
|-7.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Selective Insurance Gr’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting SIGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) is $79.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Selective Insurance Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Selective Insurance Gr.
Selective Insurance Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.