Range
76 - 79.2
Vol / Avg.
412.3K/224.6K
Div / Yield
1.12/1.42%
52 Wk
67.09 - 91.46
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
15.85
Open
76.14
P/E
12.17
EPS
1.61
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with most of its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. Since 1977, Selective has focused its sales efforts primarily on small businesses, offering commercial products that include workers' compensation, general liability, property, and auto insurance. Selective also has a small personal insurance segment (under 20% of total premiums), selling auto and homeowner's coverage.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.560 0.1500
REV753.200M745.400M-7.800M

Selective Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Selective Insurance Gr's (SIGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting SIGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI)?

A

The stock price for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGI) is $79.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) reporting earnings?

A

Selective Insurance Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Selective Insurance Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Selective Insurance Gr (SIGI) operate in?

A

Selective Insurance Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.