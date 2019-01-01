QQQ
Range
89.01 - 91.54
Vol / Avg.
157.3K/300.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
62.88 - 105.28
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
90.7
P/E
63.28
EPS
0.95
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Dycom Industries Inc provides contracting services in the United States and Canada. It offers program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers and utilities. Engineering services include the design of aerial, underground, and buried telecommunications systems that extend from telephone companies to end-users homes or businesses. Dycom Industries utilizes copper, coaxial cables, and other materials, and constructs trenches and structures to place the cables or improve distribution lines to consumers. In addition, the company provides tower construction, antenna installation, and other equipment for wireless carriers and television system operators. The majority of sales derive from the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.950 0.2000
REV823.450M853.973M30.523M

Analyst Ratings

Dycom Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dycom Industries (DY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dycom Industries's (DY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dycom Industries (DY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) was reported by UBS on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting DY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.62% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dycom Industries (DY)?

A

The stock price for Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) is $89.53 last updated Today at 8:14:38 PM.

Q

Does Dycom Industries (DY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dycom Industries.

Q

When is Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reporting earnings?

A

Dycom Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Dycom Industries (DY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dycom Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Dycom Industries (DY) operate in?

A

Dycom Industries is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.