|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.410
|0.1400
|REV
|117.360M
|123.582M
|6.222M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Proto Labs’s space includes: Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) was reported by Benchmark on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PRLB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) is $54.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Proto Labs.
Proto Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Proto Labs.
Proto Labs is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.