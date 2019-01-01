QQQ
Range
51.02 - 55.07
Vol / Avg.
276.4K/387K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.63 - 159.75
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52.45
P/E
44.68
EPS
0.43
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.410 0.1400
REV117.360M123.582M6.222M

Analyst Ratings

Proto Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proto Labs (PRLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Proto Labs's (PRLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Proto Labs (PRLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) was reported by Benchmark on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PRLB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Proto Labs (PRLB)?

A

The stock price for Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) is $54.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proto Labs (PRLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proto Labs.

Q

When is Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) reporting earnings?

A

Proto Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Proto Labs (PRLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proto Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Proto Labs (PRLB) operate in?

A

Proto Labs is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.