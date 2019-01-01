QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.310 0.2300
REV228.250M226.782M-1.468M

Webster Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Webster Financial (WBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Webster Financial's (WBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Webster Financial (WBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting WBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.65% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Webster Financial (WBS)?

A

The stock price for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) is $58.706 last updated Today at 4:28:19 PM.

Q

Does Webster Financial (WBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) reporting earnings?

A

Webster Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Webster Financial (WBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Webster Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Webster Financial (WBS) operate in?

A

Webster Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.