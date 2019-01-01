|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.310
|0.2300
|REV
|228.250M
|226.782M
|-1.468M
You can purchase shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Webster Financial’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting WBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.65% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) is $58.706 last updated Today at 4:28:19 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Webster Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Webster Financial.
Webster Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.