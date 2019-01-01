QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.15 - 14.04
Vol / Avg.
984.9K/459.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.43 - 20.18
Mkt Cap
841.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.76
P/E
-
EPS
1.38
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 3:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 4:10PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refinery, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.220 -0.0900
REV1.260B1.294B34.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Par Pacific Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Par Pacific Hldgs's (PARR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting PARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR)?

A

The stock price for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) is $13.975 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Par Pacific Hldgs.

Q

When is Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reporting earnings?

A

Par Pacific Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Par Pacific Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) operate in?

A

Par Pacific Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.