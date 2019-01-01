|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.130
|-0.220
|-0.0900
|REV
|1.260B
|1.294B
|34.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Par Pacific Hldgs’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK).
The latest price target for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting PARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) is $13.975 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Par Pacific Hldgs.
Par Pacific Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Par Pacific Hldgs.
Par Pacific Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.