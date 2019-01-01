QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.86 - 4.06
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.88 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
593M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
150.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:16PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 10:37AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company. It provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations. Helix provides services primarily in deepwater in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions. It has three reportable business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. Well Intervention segment includes vessels and equipment used to perform well intervention services primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Brazil; Robotics segment includes remotely operated vehicles, trenchers, and ROVDrills; Production Facilities segment includes the HP I, the Helix Fast Response System (the HFRS).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.170 0.0900
REV136.000M168.656M32.656M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Helix Energy Solutions Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helix Energy Solutions Gr's (HLX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Helix Energy Solutions Gr’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Q

What is the target price for Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting HLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX)?

A

The stock price for Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) is $3.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helix Energy Solutions Gr.

Q

When is Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) reporting earnings?

A

Helix Energy Solutions Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helix Energy Solutions Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) operate in?

A

Helix Energy Solutions Gr is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.