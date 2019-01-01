QQQ
Range
44.31 - 47.9
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.73 - 49.92
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.91
P/E
31.91
EPS
0.53
Shares
161.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Envista Holdings Corp is the United States-based dental products company. It develops, manufactures and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.460 0.0500
REV634.830M651.800M16.970M

Envista Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Envista Holdings (NVST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Envista Holdings's (NVST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Envista Holdings (NVST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting NVST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Envista Holdings (NVST)?

A

The stock price for Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) is $47.1 last updated Today at 8:30:58 PM.

Q

Does Envista Holdings (NVST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Envista Holdings.

Q

When is Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) reporting earnings?

A

Envista Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Envista Holdings (NVST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envista Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Envista Holdings (NVST) operate in?

A

Envista Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.