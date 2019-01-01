QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1.25 price. Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2020 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal goods. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 76% of fiscal 2020 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 9% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.

Dollar Tree Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dollar Tree's (DLTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting DLTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.13% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dollar Tree (DLTR)?

A

The stock price for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) is $138.325 last updated Today at 7:10:00 PM.

Q

Does Dollar Tree (DLTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dollar Tree.

Q

When is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reporting earnings?

A

Dollar Tree’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dollar Tree.

Q

What sector and industry does Dollar Tree (DLTR) operate in?

A

Dollar Tree is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.