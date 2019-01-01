|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.960
|0.960
|0.0000
|REV
|6.410B
|6.415B
|5.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dollar Tree’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
The latest price target for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting DLTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.13% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) is $138.325 last updated Today at 7:10:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.