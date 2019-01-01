|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.570
|0.0600
|REV
|44.610M
|45.319M
|709.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Business First Bancshares’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) is $26.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Business First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Business First Bancshares.
Business First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.