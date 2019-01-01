QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.9K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.81%
52 Wk
21.37 - 29.5
Mkt Cap
542.4M
Payout Ratio
18.18
Open
-
P/E
10.51
EPS
0.59
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 4:02PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Business First Bancshares Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. The company's services include personal and commercial banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions. It provides a range of financial services to small-to-midsized businesses and professionals. The company generates most of its revenues from interest income on loans, customer service and loan fees, and interest income from securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.570 0.0600
REV44.610M45.319M709.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Business First Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Business First Bancshares (BFST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Business First Bancshares's (BFST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Business First Bancshares (BFST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Business First Bancshares (BFST)?

A

The stock price for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) is $26.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Business First Bancshares (BFST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) reporting earnings?

A

Business First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Business First Bancshares (BFST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Business First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Business First Bancshares (BFST) operate in?

A

Business First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.