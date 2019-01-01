|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.040
|-1.280
|-0.2400
|REV
|449.000M
|473.812M
|24.812M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exact Sciences’s space includes: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
The latest price target for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EXAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.96% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is $68.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exact Sciences.
Exact Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exact Sciences.
Exact Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.