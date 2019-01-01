QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in multi-cancer liquid biopsy cancer screening.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.040-1.280 -0.2400
REV449.000M473.812M24.812M

Exact Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exact Sciences (EXAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exact Sciences's (EXAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exact Sciences (EXAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EXAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.96% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exact Sciences (EXAS)?

A

The stock price for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is $68.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Exact Sciences (EXAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exact Sciences.

Q

When is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reporting earnings?

A

Exact Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exact Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Exact Sciences (EXAS) operate in?

A

Exact Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.