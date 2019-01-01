Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.