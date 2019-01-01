QQQ
Range
25.37 - 27.1
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.3 - 53.64
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.74
P/E
34.74
EPS
1.42
Shares
107M
Outstanding
Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1601.130 -0.0300
REV459.920M464.895M4.975M

Analyst Ratings

Canada Goose Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE: GOOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canada Goose Hldgs's (GOOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada Goose Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE: GOOS) was reported by OTR Global on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GOOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS)?

A

The stock price for Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE: GOOS) is $25.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Goose Hldgs.

Q

When is Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) reporting earnings?

A

Canada Goose Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada Goose Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada Goose Hldgs (GOOS) operate in?

A

Canada Goose Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.