Range
4.96 - 5.74
Vol / Avg.
119.7K/38.8K
Div / Yield
0.31/6.46%
52 Wk
3.75 - 8.68
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
86.96
Open
5.69
P/E
19
EPS
0.1
Shares
2M
Outstanding
Marine Petroleum Trust is a U.S based royalty trust. It provides administration and liquidation of rights to payments from oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The Trust's subsidiary holds title to interests in properties which are situated offshore of Louisiana. The revenues of the trust are derived from the oil and natural gas production activities of third parties.

see more
Marine Petroleum Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marine Petroleum Trust's (MARPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marine Petroleum Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marine Petroleum Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)?

A

The stock price for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) is $5.2638 last updated Today at 2:46:53 PM.

Q

Does Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) reporting earnings?

A

Marine Petroleum Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marine Petroleum Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) operate in?

A

Marine Petroleum Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.