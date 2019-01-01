QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.62 - 23.45
Vol / Avg.
3.5M/8.2M
Div / Yield
0.45/1.97%
52 Wk
14.28 - 24.39
Mkt Cap
18.8B
Payout Ratio
47.73
Open
22.79
P/E
25.64
EPS
0.16
Shares
813.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 7:13AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Coterra is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia and the Permian Basin. It was formed after the 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex. At year-end 2020, Cabot's proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV1.870B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coterra Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coterra Energy (CTRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coterra Energy's (CTRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coterra Energy (CTRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.13% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

A

The stock price for Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is $23.12 last updated Today at 5:02:13 PM.

Q

Does Coterra Energy (CTRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) reporting earnings?

A

Coterra Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coterra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Coterra Energy (CTRA) operate in?

A

Coterra Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.