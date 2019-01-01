|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.440
|0.3600
|REV
|273.920M
|276.191M
|2.271M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Criteo’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting CRTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is $31.365 last updated Today at 4:32:07 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Criteo.
Criteo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Criteo.
Criteo is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.