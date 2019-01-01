QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.440 0.3600
REV273.920M276.191M2.271M

Analyst Ratings

Criteo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Criteo (CRTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Criteo's (CRTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Criteo (CRTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting CRTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Criteo (CRTO)?

A

The stock price for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is $31.365 last updated Today at 4:32:07 PM.

Q

Does Criteo (CRTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Criteo.

Q

When is Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) reporting earnings?

A

Criteo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Criteo (CRTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Criteo.

Q

What sector and industry does Criteo (CRTO) operate in?

A

Criteo is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.