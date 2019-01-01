QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
173.5K/43.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.32 - 31.52
Mkt Cap
25.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.31
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet at the end of fiscal 2021, with 98% of its capacity set to be redeployed by May 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.720
REV1.287B

Analyst Ratings

Carnival Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carnival (CCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carnival's (CCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carnival (CCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was reported by Jefferies on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.58% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carnival (CCL)?

A

The stock price for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is $21.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carnival (CCL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.

Q

When is Carnival (NYSE:CCL) reporting earnings?

A

Carnival’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Carnival (CCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carnival.

Q

What sector and industry does Carnival (CCL) operate in?

A

Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.