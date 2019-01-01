|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.160
|0.0300
|REV
|359.040M
|360.300M
|1.260M
You can purchase shares of Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hexcel’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) was reported by UBS on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HXL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.15% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) is $53.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Hexcel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hexcel.
Hexcel is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.