Range
53.04 - 55.31
Vol / Avg.
367.8K/736.3K
Div / Yield
0.4/0.75%
52 Wk
46.77 - 64.99
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.7
P/E
279.84
EPS
0.22
Shares
84M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Hexcel designs and manufactures high-performance composites, including carbon fibers, for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. Generally, around 70% of revenue is from the commercial aerospace end market, 17% of revenue is from the defense end market and 13% of revenue is from other industrial end markets. The company operates under two segments: composite materials and engineered products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.160 0.0300
REV359.040M360.300M1.260M

Hexcel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexcel (HXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hexcel's (HXL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hexcel (HXL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) was reported by UBS on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HXL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.15% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexcel (HXL)?

A

The stock price for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) is $53.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexcel (HXL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reporting earnings?

A

Hexcel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Hexcel (HXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexcel.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexcel (HXL) operate in?

A

Hexcel is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.