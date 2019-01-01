QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Geospace Technologies Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of seismic instruments and non-seismic equipment used in the oil and gas industry. The company has three different segments: oil and gas markets, adjacent markets, and emerging markets. The oil and gas markets segment, which accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, includes traditional exploration products, wireless exploration products, and reservoir characterization products and services. The adjacent markets business is closely tied to the oil and gas markets and includes imaging products and industrial products. The company operates globally across Asia, Europe, and North America, with more than half of revenue generated within the United States.

Geospace Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geospace Technologies (GEOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geospace Technologies's (GEOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Geospace Technologies (GEOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) was reported by Scotiabank on January 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GEOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Geospace Technologies (GEOS)?

A

The stock price for Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) is $5.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geospace Technologies (GEOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geospace Technologies.

Q

When is Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) reporting earnings?

A

Geospace Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Geospace Technologies (GEOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geospace Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Geospace Technologies (GEOS) operate in?

A

Geospace Technologies is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.