Geospace Technologies Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of seismic instruments and non-seismic equipment used in the oil and gas industry. The company has three different segments: oil and gas markets, adjacent markets, and emerging markets. The oil and gas markets segment, which accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, includes traditional exploration products, wireless exploration products, and reservoir characterization products and services. The adjacent markets business is closely tied to the oil and gas markets and includes imaging products and industrial products. The company operates globally across Asia, Europe, and North America, with more than half of revenue generated within the United States.