Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.6K
Div / Yield
1.26/9.36%
52 Wk
11.51 - 14.82
Mkt Cap
87.4M
Payout Ratio
25.7
Open
-
P/E
5.41
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc is a closed-ended fund. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies.

Tortoise Power & Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tortoise Power & Energy's (TPZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tortoise Power & Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tortoise Power & Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ)?

A

The stock price for Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) is $13.3885 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Tortoise Power & Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tortoise Power & Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ) operate in?

A

Tortoise Power & Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.