|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.820
|0.810
|-0.0100
|REV
|54.740M
|53.959M
|-781.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Westamerica Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting WABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) is $58.94 last updated Today at 4:11:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Westamerica Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Westamerica Bancorp.
Westamerica Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.