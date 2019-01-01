QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Westamerica Bancorporation is based in San Rafael, California. Westamerica Bancorporation runs a regional community bank and has approximately $6.7 billion in assets. The banks' net revenue is generated by net interest income. Deposit service charges make up the noninterest income sources. The bank focuses mostly on commercial clients, such as smaller businesses. Its footprint encompasses central and northern California, extending north of San Francisco to Mendocino and Lake counties, south to Kern County in central California, and all the way east to Nevada County.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8200.810 -0.0100
REV54.740M53.959M-781.000K

Westamerica Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westamerica Bancorp's (WABC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting WABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westamerica Bancorp (WABC)?

A

The stock price for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) is $58.94 last updated Today at 4:11:52 PM.

Q

Does Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reporting earnings?

A

Westamerica Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westamerica Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) operate in?

A

Westamerica Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.