Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019). The travel solutions segment represented 88% of total 2020 revenue, which was split evenly between distribution and airline IT solutions revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (12% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440-0.470 -0.0300
REV497.080M500.637M3.557M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sabre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabre (SABR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabre's (SABR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sabre (SABR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting SABR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.26% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabre (SABR)?

A

The stock price for Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) is $11.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabre (SABR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2020.

Q

When is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) reporting earnings?

A

Sabre’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sabre (SABR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabre.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabre (SABR) operate in?

A

Sabre is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.