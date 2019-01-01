QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
54.97 - 58.24
Vol / Avg.
10.3K/9K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.43%
52 Wk
55.36 - 82.46
Mkt Cap
279.4M
Payout Ratio
13.45
Open
55.97
P/E
9.37
EPS
2.19
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 9:56AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Preformed Line Products Co is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems for construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, data communication and other industries. In addition, it provides solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a variety of solar power applications. Its products consist of Energy Products, Communications Products, and Special Industries Products. The company's majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of products in the United States with operations also in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Most of its revenue gets driven by Energy products which comprise of protecting transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, Stockbridge dampers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Preformed Line Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Preformed Line Products (PLPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Preformed Line Products's (PLPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Preformed Line Products (PLPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Preformed Line Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Preformed Line Products (PLPC)?

A

The stock price for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) is $57.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Preformed Line Products (PLPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) reporting earnings?

A

Preformed Line Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Preformed Line Products (PLPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Preformed Line Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Preformed Line Products (PLPC) operate in?

A

Preformed Line Products is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.