Preformed Line Products Co is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems for construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, data communication and other industries. In addition, it provides solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a variety of solar power applications. Its products consist of Energy Products, Communications Products, and Special Industries Products. The company's majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of products in the United States with operations also in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Most of its revenue gets driven by Energy products which comprise of protecting transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, Stockbridge dampers.