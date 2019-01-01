QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.89 - 19.19
Vol / Avg.
40.6K/24.5K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.36%
52 Wk
14.19 - 19.99
Mkt Cap
551.9M
Payout Ratio
29.7
Open
19.01
P/E
9.43
EPS
0.47
Shares
29M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:27AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.490 0.0900
REV40.240M42.213M1.973M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HBT Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HBT Financial (HBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HBT Financial's (HBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HBT Financial (HBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HBT Financial (HBT)?

A

The stock price for HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) is $19.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HBT Financial (HBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reporting earnings?

A

HBT Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is HBT Financial (HBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HBT Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does HBT Financial (HBT) operate in?

A

HBT Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.