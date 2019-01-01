|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
|0.490
|0.0900
|REV
|40.240M
|42.213M
|1.973M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HBT Financial’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) is $19.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
HBT Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HBT Financial.
HBT Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.