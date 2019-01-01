Orthofix Medical Inc. is a medical device company delivering orthopedic and spine solutions to healthcare providers. The company has two main segments: global spine, including bone growth and healing therapies, spinal implants, and regenerative tissue products; and global extremities, providing products and solutions for non-spinal bone conditions. The majority of the company's sales come from the global spine segment in the United States. Orthofix distributes its products throughout North America, Europe, and several countries globally. The company provides solutions to hospitals, physicians, other healthcare providers, and patients.