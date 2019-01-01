QQQ
Range
31.04 - 33.19
Vol / Avg.
132.1K/110.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.65 - 48.5
Mkt Cap
645.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Orthofix Medical Inc. is a medical device company delivering orthopedic and spine solutions to healthcare providers. The company has two main segments: global spine, including bone growth and healing therapies, spinal implants, and regenerative tissue products; and global extremities, providing products and solutions for non-spinal bone conditions. The majority of the company's sales come from the global spine segment in the United States. Orthofix distributes its products throughout North America, Europe, and several countries globally. The company provides solutions to hospitals, physicians, other healthcare providers, and patients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV124.870M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orthofix Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orthofix Medical (OFIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orthofix Medical's (OFIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orthofix Medical (OFIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) was reported by Stifel on October 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting OFIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orthofix Medical (OFIX)?

A

The stock price for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) is $32.67 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Orthofix Medical (OFIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orthofix Medical.

Q

When is Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reporting earnings?

A

Orthofix Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Orthofix Medical (OFIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orthofix Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Orthofix Medical (OFIX) operate in?

A

Orthofix Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.